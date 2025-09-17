Amazon to open new delivery facility in Warren County, creating more than 125 full-time jobs

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Amazon is planning to open a new delivery facility in Warren County that will create more than 125 full-time jobs, the company announced Wednesday.

The facility will be a "new state-of-the-art same-day delivery" operation in Turtlecreek Township that spans 538,000 square feet.

"We're excited to expand our same-day delivery network with this new state-of-the-art facility in Warren County," said Kyle DeGuilio, Amazon's regional senior economic development manager, in a press release. "Ohio continues to be an ideal location for growing our operations and serving our customers. Since 2010, we've invested more than $35 billion and created over 38,000 jobs across the Buckeye State and this new site represents our ongoing commitment to the region."

Amazon has several other Ohio facilities, including 18 fulfillment and sortation centers, 17 delivery stations, 19 solar farms and various other facilities, the company said.

Amazon said the new facility will expand its same-day delivery services, speeding up deliveries for customers in northern Cincinnati and further north. The effort is in response to growing customer demand throughout northern Cincinnati and its surrounding communities, Amazon said.

When it's open, the center will employ more than 125 people full-time. Amazon said those roles will come with an average starting pay of $20.50 per hour, plus comprehensive benefits from the first day.

Benefits include access to health care coverage, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, a 401k with company match, stock options and full college tuition funding, Amazon said. Employees will also have access to benefits for financial counseling, estate planning services and both short- and long-term disability coverage.

"Partnership is an important part of this community and we're pleased to support Amazon as they launch an innovative new facility in Turtlecreek Township," said Tammy Boggs, Turtlecreek Township administrator, in a press release. "Several years ago, Warren County and Turtlecreek Township launched a joint initiative to turn land owned by the state's correctional system into an economic development opportunity. With the vision and support of Core5 Industrial Partners, this initiative turned into a world class logistics park that provides companies like Amazon with the access, reliable utilities and available work force that they need to succeed."

The announcement from Amazon did not mention when the facility will be completed and open for operation.