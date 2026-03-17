Cincinnati Public Schools board weighs 3 budget pathways to cut millions in spending

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools board members are weighing three different paths to cut millions from next year's operating budget as the district works to bring spending down to $627.9 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

The regular meeting Monday covered the board's strategic plan with Bellwether Consulting and Rice Educational Consultants. Members also went over the early stages of the budget process.

Board members voted on must-have expenses for the district, introduced the next level of high priorities and discussed building budget pathways for the superintendent and treasurer to work through.

The board has already set aside $142.7 million to cover the basic costs of running the district, leaving about $485.2 million to allocate across the rest of the school system.

Brandon Craig, CPS board president, said the process is about setting priorities, not just making cuts.

"I think one of the things we're also trying to do with our budget this year is not to start the process by thinking of what we are cutting out, but what are the most important things that have to be done, and what are the things that will get the best result for our students," Craig said.

WATCH: Cincinnati Public Schools board weighs 3 budget pathways to cut millions as the district works toward a $627.9M operating budget

School board weighs options to cut millions from budget

The board is considering three budget pathways.

The first would shift some support services from the central office to individual school buildings.

"This could look a lot of different ways, but the idea is to move some of the central support that has often been provided for some of those services and move it back into the schools themselves," Craig said.

The second pathway would roll staffing and programs back to their pre-pandemic status. During COVID-19, the district used federal relief money to hire teachers and fund student programs. That federal funding dried up in late 2024, but the positions and programs have stayed in place.

Craig said with the second pathway option, some programs brought in during COVID-19 may stay, while others may be cut.

"We expanded a lot of the things that we did in the district during COVID because we needed to, and because it was in the best interest of our students," Craig said. "That also meant we maintained a lot of positions and a lot of employment in a district."

Craig said that although that was the right thing to do at the time, things have changed.

"We have to be more efficient and more effective with fewer dollars," Craig said.

The third pathway would outsource certain services to community partners at a lower cost.

Board members said all three paths would lead to the same budget target.

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The board only has six meetings left before they have to pass a budget.

Terana Boyd, a parent who advocates for students through We Excel Cincinnati, said transparency and student outcomes must remain the focus.

"I'm asking the board to be open about exactly where the money's going, how it's being spent. And that making sure that every single dollar is spent towards student outcomes," Boyd said.

When asked whether she would be willing to see staff reductions in order to preserve certain programs, Boyd said students should remain the top priority.

"I do not want any teachers to lose their positions. We want to make sure that their voices are there at the table, but we have to do what's best for our children's future, and sometimes those are difficult decisions," Boyd said.

The board next meets April 6. The district plans to finalize its budget by June 22.

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