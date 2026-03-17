WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Along S. Fifth Street in the Village of Williamsburg sits a brightly colored new business. Wild Pop is a specialty popcorn store that also serves sandwiches and viral "dirty" sodas.

One of the store's owners and the woman behind the products, Christina Lindsey, walked me through what led her to open the shop.

“Well, I love popcorn, and I had purchased a machine, a big popper, mixer, back in 2018," Lindsey said.

Lindsey had been a nurse for over 25 years, but that purchase led her to a new dream.

Watch to learn about the new shop in the heart of the Village of Williamsburg:

New specialty popcorn, 'dirty' soda shop opens in heart of Williamsburg

She told me that she brought the idea of opening a storefront to her husband, Brandon Lindsey, who fully supported her.

“Once she mentioned that she wanted to do it, like hey, let’s do it, let’s go for it," her husband said.

And that storefront was opened to the public in mid-February 2026.

WCPO 9 News Christina and Brandon Lindsey

"The first week itself was like just crazy, amazing," Lindsey said. "So many people came out, people from different communities and towns."

The store has an abundance of different popcorn flavors, including birthday cake, Cincinnati chili, dill and even Cincinnati BBQ.

They also sell the popular "dirty" sodas, a trend of mixing sodas with cream or flavored syrups that started in Utah and was popularized by social media and the rise of the television show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

"I'm like, OK, so we have the popcorn, the snacky stuff, we have sandwiches, we need some drinks to go with it. So (we) decided, let's try these dirty sodas that are so popular out west," Lindsey said.

One of Lindsey's employees said that she had seen the soda products on social media, which made her even more excited to apply for a job.

"I finally saw that we were opening up in Burg, and I was like 'Yes! I gotta work there, I gotta work there,'" the employee said.

As the shop hits its one-month birthday, I asked the owner to share her words of wisdom for anyone looking to start a new chapter.

“It never hurts to try, even if you fail. You know, like, that’s probably when we learn the most, is when we fail, get yourself back up, wipe yourself off and do it again," said Lindsey.