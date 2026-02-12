'All of it was my favorite part' | Warren County pilot helps hospice patient fulfill lifelong dream of flying

LEBANON, Ohio — While flying may be second nature to many people, for some, it's something they've only dreamed of experiencing.

For 77 years, that's been the case for James Whitehead.

Whitehead, who lives in Blanchester, has faced several health battles in life, including cancer. He became a patient at Advanced Hospice of Ohio in August, where he told Julie Moores and Stephanie Crase he never felt he was able to fully live life.

When they learned flying was his bucket list wish, they made sure to make his dream a reality.

“We’re not looking at quantity, we’re looking at quality and to make their last days great, and that’s what we’re here for and we love it,” Crase said.

Crase and Moores quickly reached out to Warren County pilot Ken Ross. Without hesitation, Ross offered to take Whitehead up in his plane free of charge.

Ross said he offered to fly Whitehead because he felt it was the right thing to do.

"We gotta give back, that's the way life goes," Ross said. "You gotta give something back to people."

Thursday morning, Whitehead got strapped into Ross' plane at the airport in Lebanon with his favorite nurse, Susan Wale.

Once they showed him the ropes, Ross wasted no time getting him in the air.

"We took him up over his house out in Blanchester, and then I brought him back around Cowan Lake and over Caesar Creek," Ross said.

The plane ride lasted roughly 30 minutes before a smooth landing.

But after the landing, Whitehead wasn't quite ready for it to end.

"He said he liked the takeoff the best, so we said, 'OK, let's go again!" Ross said.

After a second takeoff and another lap around Warren County, the plane landed once more.

Ross said he could see the happiness on Whitehead's face during the flight.

"Takeoff was great, and it looked different from up above than what I thought it would," Whitehead said.

Whitehead is a man of few words, his nurses admitted.

Still, he told us that being able to finally ride in a plane is a moment he'll remember forever.

"All of it was my favorite part of it," said Whitehead.