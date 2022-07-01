Watch Now
1 dead after car flips into stream in Hamilton Township

Hamilton Township Car in Embankment
Posted at 7:32 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 19:39:51-04

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a car flipped into a stream in Hamilton Township, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Zoar Road between Talon Court and Eagle Court. Zoar Road is currently shut down.

There was only one person in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Police are currently notifying the family of the deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

