1 dead after car flips into stream in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a car flipped into a stream in Hamilton Township, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Zoar Road between Talon Court and Eagle Court. Zoar Road is currently shut down.

There was only one person in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Zoar Rd closed between Talon Ct and Eagle Ct for an injury crash. pic.twitter.com/5nyN17JEE8 — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) July 1, 2022

Police are currently notifying the family of the deceased.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

RELATED

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Colerain Township

1 dead after fiery crash in Green Township

OSHP: 1 killed in Wayne Township motorcycle crash