1 dead after fiery crash in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a fiery crash in Green Township Wednesday night.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said a person died in a crash in the 6000 block of Muddy Creek Road. A WCPO photographer at the scene said the car had caught fire. Officials blocked off the road to investigate.

No other information was provided at the scene. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

