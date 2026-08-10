VOA Country Music Festival 2027 dates announced, but location remains a mystery

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — The dates for the 2027 Voices of America Country Music Festival have been released, a potential headliner has been leaked, but the site remains a mystery.

Officials have said the 2026 event that ended Sunday night after a four-day run will not return to VOA MetroPark in 2027 spurring disappointment from businesses that capitalize on the increased foot traffic, like the Kitty Brew Cat Cafe a little over a mile from VOA Park.

Inside the front doors you can ask for a coffee or a smoothie, or you can take a right turn and walk into the room filled with cats available for adoption.

"It helps the cafe business, but it also helps the cats get exposure and gets them adopted," said Manager Jenn Rathweg.

Rathweg said they've averaged around two cat adoptions per day in the last year, and they lined up five the day after the festival.

"Any type of attraction like that definitely brings people," she said.

On Saturday night, before headliner Blake Shelton took the stage, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced that the 2027 Voices of America will be held for three days on Aug. 5-7, one day less than the previous four years

Then on Sunday night, VOA announced the same dates and said further information would be announced later.

Carly Adams, marketing director with VOA, has said an "exciting location" for future concerts has been secured.

Rumors circulated around VOA throughout the four-day concert about a potential future site from the former Conley Island property in Cincinnati to Majors Farm in Monroe to Smith Park in Middletown.

Ken Brown, spokesman for the city of Middletown, said he’s heard nothing about the concert coming to Middletown.

While concert officials typically wait months to announce the following year’s music lineup, Tyler Hubbard said he and Brian Kelley, who formerly made up Florida Georgia Line before they split, plan to reunite and perform on the “same stage” next year.

West Chester Twp. officials said they notified Further Festivals in June the license agreement for the use of township property would not be renewed.

"West Chester Township recognizes the festival’s popularity and appreciates the work of the event organizers, public safety personnel, and community partners who have supported the event. At the same time, hosting an event of this size requires significant resources for public safety, operational planning and property restoration. Furthermore, the festival has not produced a measurable local economic benefit sufficient to offset these impacts," according to a statement from the township.

Rathweg had advice for any businesses around a new home for Voices of America.

"I would definitely say take advantage of it. Definitely promote yourselves," she said.

If you would like to adopt a cat from Kitty Brew Cafe you can visit the cat room for $13. Reservations are suggested because they limit the number of people that can visit the cats at one time. You can book a reservation on the Kitty Brew Cat Cafe website.