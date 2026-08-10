'That's not enough to scare us away'| Sitwell's Coffee House was broken into over the weekend, police say

CINCINNATI — Sitwell's Coffee House, a Cincinnati staple of over 20 years, was broken into over the weekend, according to police.

Cincinnati police said a suspect entered the building by throwing a brick through the glass door. The suspect then took money out of the cash register, police said.

"Sitwell's was broken into last night, and our beloved window was smashed," the restaurant said in a social media post.

Surveillance video shows a person breaking the front window, going directly to the cash register, and then exiting through the front door. Cincinnati police said no arrests have been made and there is no suspect information at this time.

"Unfortunately, Ludlow has been hit by a lot. It's not just us; a lot of [businesses] around here are seeing this a lot more often," Vincent brown, Sitwell's general manager, told WCPO.

The window featured work by Justin Green, a popular Cincinnati artist known for his mural work and the design of the old Hamilton County flag. Green passed away in 2022.

Brown said the loss of the artwork is what stings most.

"Really, there was nothing of importance lost, more of just the window because that's something you can't replace. He could have taken anything in here, and we could have obviously replaced that. But the window of an artist, the very famous artist. He passed away a couple years ago; we can't replace that, even if we try to," Brown said.

Staff told WCPO they were able to save a portion of the artwork.

"We were able to salvage a good portion of it. And the plans were to donate that back to his family. Just do what we can to either remake it in a better way or restore it as best we can," Brown said.

According to the owner who spoke to WCPO off-camera, this is the third break-in at Sitwell's in about nine months. The coffee house was also one of four businesses targeted during a string of smash-and-grabs in December 2025.

Despite the repeated break-ins, Brown said the shop is not going anywhere.

"We're always going to be here. That's not enough to scare us away. We are going to keep doing what we're doing," Brown said.

The coffeehouse says it was in the process of working with area museums to donate this historic work of art when this tragedy occurred.

The restaurant also said it will still donate a portion of this week's sales to Beaver's Mini Mart, a Beavercreek convenience store that is being sued by Texas-based chain Buc-ee's over its mascot.

"We're a small business," Brown said. "They're a small business. We love helping each other."

Another social media post on Monday from the restaurant said they are "overwhelmed by and grateful for" the support from the community.