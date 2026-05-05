Vice President JD Vance returns to Cincinnati to vote in Ohio's primary election

CINCINNATI — Vice President JD Vance returned to Cincinnati on Tuesday to cast his ballot in Ohio's primary election.

The trip home was not announced in advance; it's not clear how long Vance may be in the Cincinnati area today.

While at the precinct with his son, Vance did not address media specifically, but briefly supported Senator Jon Husted when asked what he'd like to see this November. Husted filled Vance's Senate seat after Vance became Vice President.

"I think Jon's gonna do a great job, he's a good guy and he's been good for the people of Ohio," Vance said before thanking everyone and leaving the voting precinct.

RELATED: Here's everything you need to know about Ohio's May primary

Husted is not on the May 5 primary ballot, but he'll have to defend his Senate seat in November — likely against former Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown.

Vance also told reporters at the voting precinct that he was voting for Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. Ramaswamy is projected to win his primary against Casey Putsch on May 5, before going up against Democrat candidate Amy Acton in the race replace Governor Mike DeWine this November.

There are also a number of other state races that will appear on the ballot, though no statewide ballot issues:

Attorney General

Democratic: Elliott Forhan, John J. Kulewicz

Republican: Keith Faber

Libertarian: N/A

Secretary of State

Democratic: Bryan Hambley, Allison Russo

Republican: Robert Sprague, Marcell Strbich

Libertarian: Tom Pruss

*State Auditor

Democratic: Annette Blackwell

Republican: Frank LaRose

Libertarian: N/A

State Treasurer

Democratic: Seth Walsh

Republican: Jay Edwards, Kristina Roegner

Libertarian: N/A

*Ohio Supreme Court: Seat 1

Democratic: Marilyn Zayas

Republican: Daniel R. Hawkins (i)

Libertarian: N/A

Ohio Supreme Court: Seat 2

Democratic: Jennifer Brunner (i)

Republican: Andrew King, Jill Lanzinger, Ronald Lewis, Colleen O'Donnell

Libertarian: N/A