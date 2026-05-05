'My life is now pure joy' | Pain kept her homebound, until she met a surgeon willing to take a chance

CINCINNATI — Amy West spent years struggling with her health after the pandemic.

She said the pandemic itself, coupled with the loss of her mother, took a toll on her emotionally and physically.

"I put on a lot of weight in a short amount of time," West said.

The weight gain brought serious physical challenges with it.

Watch West describe her life before and after the surgery:

Pain kept her home for a year, until she met a surgeon willing to take a chance

"I was in a lot of joint pain," West said.

When West connected with a doctor, she learned the extent of the damage.

"He said you will need a hip replacement … the arthritis has set in pretty bad, but the issue was my weight," West said.

West committed to the work. With guidance and determination, she lost about 80 pounds — only to receive devastating news about the surgery.

"I was so excited over the weight loss, thought I was doing great, only to be told, you're not a candidate," West said.

The rejection sent her into a dark place.

"I was terribly depressed. I hadn't left my house except for doctor appointments in about a year and a half, I had missed Christmases, I had missed birthday parties," West said.

It was a suggestion from her physical therapist that changed everything. West agreed to seek a second opinion, this time meeting with Dr. Matthew Mangini at The Christ Hospital.

Mangini was willing to have an honest conversation with her about the surgery — and to move forward.

"Cases like hers, there are higher risks of complications and I talked to her about that before surgery, but basically my mindset is if you're willing to accept the risk, I'm willing to take it with you," Mangini said.

Together, they took that risk. West underwent a posterior hip replacement in January 2026, and the surgery was a success.

"My life is now pure joy. I smile all the time, whenever people ask me about my situation, I'm just like, I have a new life, I have a second chance at life," West said.

Mangini said he got into the orthopedic field to help people, and he strongly encourages patients to seek a second opinion; he said doctors are all trained differently and some are more comfortable performing certain procedures than others.

West hasn't used a wheelchair since leaving the hospital.

So now, this Mother's Day she'll be able to celebrate with her family — who have loved and supported her the whole way.

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