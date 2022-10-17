Watch Now
Here's why we're seeing more vibrant fall colors this year

The science behind brilliant fall color
Fall 2022 Leaves
Posted at 4:57 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 05:52:03-04

There's no denying it, we are seeing some of the best and most vibrant fall colors in years here in the Tri-State.

And while every fall has its array of oranges, yellows, reds and browns, this year's color display is definitely one to photograph.

But why is the color so much more vivid? Of course, there's a scientific answer to it and I've got it for you.

It comes down to moisture and temperature.

MOISTURE

The amount of rain greatly influences how vibrant our fall color turns out each year. But it's not the rain trend we are seeing currently but instead the rain trends of the summer. After wet summers, trees are at their healthiest and it gives leaves a better setup for good fall color. We indeed saw a wet summer. We had 7.91" of rain in August and it was the 3rd wettest on record for Cincinnati! Even July had above average precipitation.

Moisture impact on fall color
Moisture impact on fall color

TEMPERATURE

The other critical element for good fall color is temperature. When we get clear, warm afternoons followed by chilly nights, the color amplifies in our leaves. Our recent dry spell and low levels of humidity have set the stages for mild, sunny afternoons and colder nights. This past weekend was a perfect example of that!

Temperature impact on fall color
Temperature impact on fall color

The pictures speak for themselves! If you want to share your fantastic fall shots, send them my way via twitter (@ketchmarkwcpo) or post them on THIS DISCUSSION on my Facebook page! I'll be featuring your photos on the news this week!

Fall 2022 Leaves
Fall 2022 Leaves
Fall color 2022 Colerain Township, OH
Fall color 2022 Colerain Township, OH
Fall color 2022 Milan, IN
Fall color 2022 Milan, IN
Fall leaves 2022 Middletown, OH
Fall leaves 2022 Middletown, OH
Fall color 2022 Winton Woods
Fall color 2022 Winton Woods
Fall color 2022 Batesville, IN
Fall color 2022 Batesville, IN
Fall color 2022 Union, KY
Fall color 2022 Union, KY

