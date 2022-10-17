Here's why we're seeing more vibrant fall colors this year

There's no denying it, we are seeing some of the best and most vibrant fall colors in years here in the Tri-State.

And while every fall has its array of oranges, yellows, reds and browns, this year's color display is definitely one to photograph.

But why is the color so much more vivid? Of course, there's a scientific answer to it and I've got it for you.

It comes down to moisture and temperature.

MOISTURE

The amount of rain greatly influences how vibrant our fall color turns out each year. But it's not the rain trend we are seeing currently but instead the rain trends of the summer. After wet summers, trees are at their healthiest and it gives leaves a better setup for good fall color. We indeed saw a wet summer. We had 7.91" of rain in August and it was the 3rd wettest on record for Cincinnati! Even July had above average precipitation.

Jennifer Ketchmark Moisture impact on fall color



TEMPERATURE

The other critical element for good fall color is temperature. When we get clear, warm afternoons followed by chilly nights, the color amplifies in our leaves. Our recent dry spell and low levels of humidity have set the stages for mild, sunny afternoons and colder nights. This past weekend was a perfect example of that!

Jennifer Ketchmark Temperature impact on fall color



The pictures speak for themselves! If you want to share your fantastic fall shots, send them my way via twitter (@ketchmarkwcpo) or post them on THIS DISCUSSION on my Facebook page! I'll be featuring your photos on the news this week!

Doug Graf Fall 2022 Leaves



Melissa Schmittou Fall color 2022 Colerain Township, OH



Brenda Coleman Fall color 2022 Milan, IN



Wendy Garrison Fall leaves 2022 Middletown, OH



Kevin Yoho Fall color 2022 Winton Woods



Courtney Presar Fall color 2022 Batesville, IN



Jennifer Ketchmark Fall color 2022 Union, KY

