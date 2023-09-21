USWNT vs. Africa at TQL Stadium: How to watch and what to know

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati will be the stage for one veteran's farewell and three possible homecomings tonight at TQL Stadium.

Fresh off an early end to their most recent World Cup run, the US Women's National Team will take on South Africa Thursday night at TQL Stadium for an international friendly.

The match will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

It marks a homecoming for two Cincinnati natives who will take the pitch for Thursday night's game: Defender M.A. Vignola and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury. Both players graduated from St. Ursula Academy.

Kingsbury was called up to the World Cup roster for the first time this year, playing for the team in the Australia/New Zealand 2023 cup. Before that, she made her debut on the USWNT in April 2022.

Vignola is new to the national team, having just earned her first call-up for the international friendly in her hometown.

The most well-known Cincinnati native on the team, Rose Lavelle, could also make an appearance, but it would likely be in the stands or from the sidelines since she's still recovering from a lower leg injury she suffered while playing with OLD Reign earlier in the month.

According to the USWNT, Lavelle "did join the USWNT in her hometown of Cincinnati for evaluation."

Cincinnati will also be one veteran player's farewell from the sport, as veteran player Julie Ertz will make this match her last game. Ertz announced her retirement from soccer on August 31. Ertz boasts a stellar history with the team, including being the only player to win the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year and the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year twice.

It Ertz to say goodbye, but the highlights live forever 🎥 pic.twitter.com/7Pn9wA9BvN — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) September 20, 2023

She's a two-time Women's World Cup Champion and has played with the USWNT since 2014. In that time, she's made 122 appearances with the team, in which she's scored 20 goals.

Ertz will be honored before the match to celebrate her career before she takes to the pitch for her 123rd and final game.

She won't travel with the team to Chicago to finish the two-game set Sept. 24; That game will serve as a farewell for Megan Rapinoe, who has also announced her retirement.

The international friendly match at TQL Stadium is the first time the USWNT has played on US soil since coming home from the World Cup.

Tickets for the game are still on sale, but there are also options to tune in from home. It's also airing live on TNT and streaming on Universo and Peacock.

One more time for Julie. 💙 𝓕𝓪𝓻𝓮𝔀𝓮𝓵𝓵 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓬𝓱 𝓓𝓪𝔂 🇺🇸USA vs South Africa 🇿🇦 7:30 PM ET

📍 Cincinnati, Ohio 📺 TNT / Universo, Peacock Match Preview » https://t.co/fG9tkSPiik pic.twitter.com/6ZgepJKjh7 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) September 21, 2023