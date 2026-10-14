University of Cincinnati student found dead after West Virginia hiking trip

A student from the University of Cincinnati was found dead on Monday after he lost his footing and was swept into a stream during a hiking trip in West Virginia, according to West Virginia State Police.

On Sunday around 11:39 a.m., crews responded to a report of a missing hiker in the area of Red Creek Trail and Fisher Springs in Tucker County.

Troopers responded to the area to assist with search and rescue efforts alongside the Harman Volunteer Fire Department in an attempt to locate Thomas Donnelly, 21, of Cincinnati, who was in the area with the University of Cincinnati Mountaineering Club, which had been hiking and camping since Friday, Oct. 9.

Troopers said that while the group attempted to cross South Red Creek near its confluence with Fisher Springs Run, they “encountered elevated water levels and swift currents caused by heavy rainfall.” Troopers said while Donnelly was attempting to cross, he lost his footing and was swept downstream.

Initial attempts to locate Donnelly were unsuccessful, and inclement weather and decreasing daylight suspended search efforts until Monday morning. On Monday, at around 2 p.m., troopers located Donnelly dead within the search area.