Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

United Way of Greater Cincinnati teams up with Airbnb to offer emergency housing to flood victims

Ohio River Flooding 4/6/25
Sam Harasimowicz/WCPO
Ohio River Flooding 4/6/25
Posted

CINCINNATI — As clean-up efforts begin in communities devastated by historic flooding in Ohio, Airbnb is providing emergency housing for residents impacted by the flooding, according to a press release from the company.

Airbnb.org is working with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati to find people who are most in need of housing. The organization wants to connect them to safe and free places to stay.

According to the release, these places are often close to schools, workplaces and support networks.

RELATED: Here's what to do if your home or business was damaged by floodwaters

Watch below as community efforts began after flooding along the Ohio River:

Community clean-up efforts begin after flooding along the Ohio River in Cincinnati

Airbnb founded the nonprofit Airbnb.org in 2020. The organization helps connect people to emergency housing in times of crisis by using the Airbnb platform and network of local hosts.

These emergency stays are fully funded by Airbnb.org and donations provided for emergency housing.

Airbnb.org has provided 1.6 million nights of free, temporary housing to more than 250,000 people.

Most recently, Airbnb.org provided temporary housing for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires and people impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Impacted residents from recent flooding can request temporary housing support or other services by calling United Way of Greater Cincinnati at 211.

RELATED: 'Keeping people calm'| American Red Cross volunteers assist flood victims across Tri-State

Morning Rush

More local news:
Q&A: DeWine stunned by teachers' pension fund with firm accused of corruption Cincinnati Music Festival books LL Cool J, Toni Braxton to replace Janet Jackson 'If not you then who' | More foster parents needed in Hamilton County

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money