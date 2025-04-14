United Way of Greater Cincinnati teams up with Airbnb to offer emergency housing to flood victims

CINCINNATI — As clean-up efforts begin in communities devastated by historic flooding in Ohio, Airbnb is providing emergency housing for residents impacted by the flooding, according to a press release from the company.

Airbnb.org is working with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati to find people who are most in need of housing. The organization wants to connect them to safe and free places to stay.

According to the release, these places are often close to schools, workplaces and support networks.

Airbnb founded the nonprofit Airbnb.org in 2020. The organization helps connect people to emergency housing in times of crisis by using the Airbnb platform and network of local hosts.

These emergency stays are fully funded by Airbnb.org and donations provided for emergency housing.

Airbnb.org has provided 1.6 million nights of free, temporary housing to more than 250,000 people.

Most recently, Airbnb.org provided temporary housing for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires and people impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Impacted residents from recent flooding can request temporary housing support or other services by calling United Way of Greater Cincinnati at 211.

