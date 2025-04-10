Here's what to do if your home or business was damaged by floodwaters

Rivers in the Tri-State have crested and floodwaters are receding throughout the region, which means hundreds of residents are returning to their properties to assess the damage and clean up the mess left behind.

Here are resources for residents and business owners who are facing a tough road ahead:

Flood clean-up safety tips:



Wash hands frequently when working in contaminated areas or cleaning affected items and wear rubber boots and gloves during clean up

Do not allow children to play in areas contaminated by flood waters or sewage backup

Open windows and increase ventilation by using fans to increase air circulation and speed up drying

Discard food exposed to flood waters, including items in refrigerators or freezers that have taken in water. Discard all fully thawed foods as well as partially thawed foods that won't be immediately prepared. Discard milk, cheeses and bulging or leaking canned food.

Discard or properly wash and disinfect toys, clothing and other contaminated objects

We compiled a list of available programs and aid available county-by-county below:

Hamilton County flood resources:

Flood clean-up kits that include sponges, hand brushes, two sets of handles, trash bags, rubber gloves and more are also being made available for pickup at the following locations:



Whitewater Township Fire Department — 311 Ohio Avenue Hooven, OH 45033

During business hours. Residents may wish to call 513-353-1518 to ensure staff are available.

Miami Township Fire Department Station 70 — 3780 Shady Lane, North Bend, OH 45052

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Anderson Township Fire Department

Call 513-688-8070 to request a kit.

City of Cincinnati residents are asked to call 311 to request a kit.

Anyone who needs help cleaning up after the flood can call 211 to have your request for aid shared with local volunteer organizations.

Hamilton County recommends the following clean-up and debris disposal resources:



If you are displaced because of the flood and may need sheltering, please call: 1-800-RED-CROSS. If you need help cleaning up, call 211 to have your request shared with local voluntary organizations.

For household chemicals, refer to the Hamilton County ReSource Recycling and Reuse search tool to know how to properly dispose of them.

For drywall and construction materials, visit one of four construction and demolition debris landfill locations.

Yard debris can be dropped off at one of three yard trimming drop-off locations:

Green Township — 3850 Virginia Court Colerain Township — 3800 Struble Road Anderson Township — 3295 Turpin Lane off Rt. 32



If you are experiencing a sewer backup, report it to the Metropolitan Sewer District. Click here for information on how to report.

For more information on how to safely clean up after a flood, visit the Hamilton County Public Health website.

In the city of Cincinnati, the Department of Public Services will handle cleanup and assessing damage to roads, bridges, utilities and facilities. From there, DPS will work to repair damages to ensure streets are safe for travel, including patching any potholes and repairing damaged infrastructure.

DPS will also work to conduct landslide cleanup at two landslides in Mt. Adams and Mt. Auburn.

On Friday, Buildings and Inspections staff will go door-to-door to inspect properties affected by flooding in neighborhoods hit hardest. B&I will also assess the severity of the damage to homes.

In all, B&I has estimated that around 700 addresses in the Central Business District, East End, California and Riverside neighborhoods have been damaged by floodwaters. The inspectors will distribute handouts to property owners with information on next steps to follow while recovering from the flood damage.

Clermont County flood resources:

Homes and businesses that have had utilities turned off as a result of the flooding must submit a permit to schedule an inspection before gas or electric can be reconnected. The county is waiving building permit and inspection fees for these inspections, which are specifically related to damage caused by severe flooding. Waivers will be accepted until May 23.

Clermont County is accepting donations in the form of items and financial contributions for those impacted by floods.

Donations of bottled water, personal care items, infant care items, cleaning supplies and yard equipment can be taken to the First Baptist Church of New Richmond at 213 Western Avenue between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Residents who are in need of those items can pick up supplies at the following locations:



First Baptist Church of New Richmond — 213 Western Ave., New Richmond

River of Life Church — 1793 US-52, Moscow

Monetary donations can be made in the form of cash or checks to Connect Clermont c/o Disaster Relief Fund at any Park National Bank location or by mail to Connect Clermont at 2400 Clermont Center Drive, Suite 100, Batavia, Ohio, 45103.

Connect Clermont is a nonprofit organization and the donations will be used to help with recovery needs like housing, repairs, debris cleanup and more.

Campbell County flood resources:

In Campbell County, local officials are collecting damage reports in order to assess how best to assist those impacted. You can submit a report of the damage to your property here. Reports should be submitted by April 16.

The kind of damage you should report includes:



Flood-damaged vehicles, either internal or the engine

Cracked or shifting home foundations

Roof damage from wind, fallen trees or heavy rain

The Campbell County Trash Voucher Program is also providing free and unlimited trash vouchers for homes impacted through the end of June.

That program covers the full cost of disposal for one pickup truckload or an 8-foot trailer load of debris, stacked no more than 3 feet high.

You can use those vouchers to dispose of items like:



Drywall and insulation

Carpeting and rugs

Furniture

Yard debris and tree limbs

Bagged debris and general household waste

The vouchers do not cover hazardous waste, appliances, electronics, tires or any liquid waste.

Campbell County residents are also encouraged to sign up for Smart911 which delivers emergency alerts for residents, including road closures, weather warnings and public safety notices.

Dearborn County flood resources:

Anyone with a home or business that sustained flooding damage is urged to report the damage to the county. If you don't have internet access, you can report the damage by calling Dearborn County Emergency Management at 812.537.3971.

The county is asking anyone who would like to volunteer their time with cleanup help in downtown Aurora, Indiana to meet at the Aurora City Hall fire bay at 3rd Street and Main Street.

Volunteers can come during the following scheduled shifts:



Friday, April 11at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Sunday April 13 at 10 a.m.

Volunteers will be required to check in and out for their shifts and are asked to wear appropriate work clothes, work boots and gloves. Cleaning supplies will be provided, and volunteers will be given lunch and beverages. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.