UCPD adjusts their Family Weekend approach after recent crimes near campus

CORRYVILLE, Ohio. — Family Weekend at the University of Cincinnati is already underway, with early check-in starting earlier this week. Regular check-in begins at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

UC’s Campus Police are making sure students and their loved ones are safe. A few standout incidents raise concerns with such a large crowd coming to town. In one incident, three UC students were robbed and attacked while riding scooters on Short Vine Street.

The University’s website and police force say they’re working with police in the City of Cincinnati to keep incidents like these at bay. This weekend, officers from both departments will be visible and walking around.

"For some of those smaller events, we do what we call a "walk-by," said Lt. David Brinker. We have officers on their normal patrols stop by events, check in with the people in charge, make sure everything is going OK. And then for some of the larger events, we have officers specifically assigned to those events from the beginning until the end."

UC’s website says they have doubled police patrols around campus; in a posted community safety update, the university cites significant funding to fuel the initiative.

“These efforts are funded by UC’s significant financial investment — exceeding a million dollars annually — to fund enhanced CPD policing in campus neighborhoods.”

Lt. Brinker echoed the partnership with the city.

"In the City of Cincinnati, we have monthly crime reduction meetings with the City of Cincinnati to look at the crime trends, and we adjust our resources accordingly."

The Lieutanant cited a rise in scooter thefts among students, but says everyone should be practicing what they’ve always been told: lock your doors, park in well-lit places and the like.

Every UC student is automatically enrolled in phone alerts when an incident happens on or near campus, but UCPD also suggests downloading the Bearcat Guardian app. There, students can communicate directly with police.