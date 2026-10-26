UC upset sends Bearcats fans into celebration across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Saturday's win over undefeated and 8th-ranked Texas Tech has Bearcat Nation buzzing.

Watch: UC fans celebrate massive upset against Texas Tech

Bearcat Fans Celebrate Historic Win

From the stands at Nippert Stadium to the streets around campus, fans spent the day celebrating the kind of victory many have been waiting years to see.

Students poured out of the student section and onto the field after the final whistle before taking the celebration to house parties and bars around campus.

"One of the best wins UC has had in a long time," one fan said.

For many students, it was a moment they had never experienced before.

"First top-10 win since 2006. I was not alive," one student said.

Bars around campus quickly filled up after the game, including Murphy's Pub, where fans erupted as Cincinnati sealed the win.

Among them were college friends who returned to campus for the university's 100th Homecoming celebration and said the timing could not have been better.

"Coming back home getting a great win," one fan said.

The victory is the Bearcats' biggest upset since Notre Dame in 2021, and for many alumni, it brought back memories of the program's glory days.

"It was electric in Nippert Stadium," one alumnus said.

"It was the most packed in the stadium. I mean everyone was absolutely starting to feel that it was a great experience," another added.

The historic win has fans already looking forward to what's next.

"Bearcat football is on top of the world," one fan said. "They should be on top of the Big 12 right now."

It was a long day for many fans, with some starting their tailgates as early as 7 a.m. But after a win like that, the celebration was still going strong late Saturday night as students, alumni and fans soaked in a moment that will be remembered around campus for years to come.