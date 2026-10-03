U.S. Supreme Court to hear Northern Kentucky case on whether federal religious liberty law trumps local zoning

PARK HILLS, Ky. — A proposed prayer shrine, known as a grotto, at a Northern Kentucky church has become the center of a legal battle that could reshape how religious organizations use their property across the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether federal religious liberty protections override local land-use restrictions in a case stemming from a proposed grotto — a prayer site featuring a statue of the Virgin Mary — that the Missionaries of St. John the Baptist want to build behind Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Park Hills. The nonprofit corporate board of the former Missionaries of Saint John the Baptist, Inc., owns the property.

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Northern Kentucky prayer shrine dispute reaches the U.S. Supreme Court

"The implications are broad and far-reaching for people of all faiths across this country," Ryan Gardner said.

Gardner is an attorney with First Liberty, which is part of the legal team representing the Missionaries.

The city of Park Hills approved the project in 2021. Neighbors then sued, citing zoning rules and concerns about traffic and parking. Kentucky courts sided with the opposing neighbors.

The Diocese of Covington, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, and the Catholic Church are not parties to the lawsuit.

The Missionaries argue federal law shields religious organizations from land-use rules that substantially burden their faith practices.

"When those zoning interests conflict with higher law, in this case a federal law specifically designed to protect religious land use, the zoning interests must give way to the federal law," Gardner said.

The opposing neighbors argue there is no undue burden and that the church knew the zoning restrictions existed and could build a shrine elsewhere on its property.

Not all neighbors share those concerns. Barb Huff said she does not see the project as a problem.

"The church has every right to have what they want on their property. I don't think it'll be a traffic issue. They've been an asset to the neighborhood," Huff said.

Gardner said the stakes extend well beyond the Park Hills dispute.

"Religious liberty doesn't really mean much if you are not able to gather with others to engage in acts of worship, acts of prayer, acts of charity, and all of these things are going to be affected by this ruling," Gardner said.

Oral arguments have not been scheduled.

WCPO has reached out to the attorneys representing the opposing neighbors and has not heard back.

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