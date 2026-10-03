CFD: Two displaced after car crashes into apartment building near University of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Two people have been displaced after a car crashed into an apartment building near the University of Cincinnati Friday night, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a car into a building at the 30 block of West McMillan Street.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered a car had lost control and had crashed into the Melbourne Flat apartments, said the fire department.

Two residents of the building have been displaced as a result of the crash. No residents of the building were injured.

The fire department said there were two people inside of the car. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Heavy rescue units were called to the scene to shore up the building and restore structural integrity following the "significant damage" caused to the building by the crash, according to crews on scene.