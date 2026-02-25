CPD: Two dead after shooting at Villages at Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — Two people were killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning at the Villages at Roll Hill, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2500 block of Sunnyhill Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. on Wednesday for a ShotSpotter notification.

There, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Emergency crews began life-saving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Our WCPO crew at the scene saw a dark sedan that appeared to have crashed into a playground at the apartment complex.

Adam Schrand

Police have not released any information on what led to the shooting, nor have they released any information about a possible suspect. Officials have not released the identity of the two people who died.

The Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.