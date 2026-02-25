Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CPD: Two dead after shooting at Villages at Roll Hill

villages of roll hill double shooting
Adam Schrand
villages of roll hill double shooting
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Two people were killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning at the Villages at Roll Hill, according to a release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to the 2500 block of Sunnyhill Drive at approximately 1:58 a.m. on Wednesday for a ShotSpotter notification.

There, officers found two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Emergency crews began life-saving measures, but both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Our WCPO crew at the scene saw a dark sedan that appeared to have crashed into a playground at the apartment complex.

crashpart.png

Police have not released any information on what led to the shooting, nor have they released any information about a possible suspect. Officials have not released the identity of the two people who died.

The Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Good Morning Tri-State at 5AM

More local news:
What comes after the consequential vote on solar farms in Dearborn County? Police: 2 juveniles charged after armed robbery in Delhi Township Ohio bill would defund public universities for promoting DEI

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We want to know what's happening in your community! Let's talk, Sharonville. Wednesday | 4-6PM