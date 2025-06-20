Twenty One Pilots to play at TQL Stadium this fall

CINCINNATI — If you've been feeling stressed out lately, Twenty One Pilots may not be here to help — but they are coming here to take the stage.

The Grammy-winning duo will perform at TQL Stadium this fall, on September 18. Tickets are already on sale.

It's the first performance on the group's latest tour, The Clancy Tour: Breach.

The concert will be the third TQL Stadium has hosted since it was completed; in 2022, The Who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since the deadly 1979 concert, and in 2024 Kenny Chesney packed the stadium.

Zac Brown Band would have been the stadium's third concert, but severe weather hitting the Tri-State forced the concert to be postponed that night. While organizers initially announced that performance would be rescheduled, it was ultimately canceled and ticket-holders were promised full refunds.