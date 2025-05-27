Tickets for Zac Brown Band concert at TQL will be refunded

CINCINNATI — Tickets for the Zac Brown Band concert at TQL Stadium will be refunded, FC Cincinnati has announced.

The concert was postponed amid expected severe weather.

While FC Cincinnati says it looks forward to welcoming Zac Brown Band to TQL Stadium at a future date, ticket-holders for the May 16 concert will be refunded.

"Refunds will be issued through the original point of purchase within 10 business days and should appear on the original payment method within three to five days after processing," reads the message from FC Cincinnati.

If your ticket was trasnferred, the refund will go to the person who purchased it originally.

Organizers at TQL Stadium initially said the show would go on rain or shine. The show was officially canceled around 4 p.m., however.

The concert would have been Zac Brown Band's first performance at TQL Stadium.

It was also supposed to be the third concert TQL Stadium has hosted since it was completed; in 2022, The Who returned to Cincinnati for the first time since the deadly 1979 concert, and in 2024 Kenny Chesney packed the stadium.