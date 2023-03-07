True signs of spring pollenating as allergy season in Cincinnati returns

CINCINNATI — The Ohio River Valley is no doubt beautiful in springtime as it becomes cloaked in vibrant blooms, full trees — and pollen.

The season for sniffles has descended once more on the Tri-State area, fueled by dramatic weather fluctuations and, as with each year, its own geography.

More than 23 million Americans suffer from allergies, but hundreds of thousands get it way worse thanks to the choice to live in the Ohio River valley.

"So, we have warmer temps and so not only does this stimulate our local flora to release more pollen but they do so for a longer period of time so we're being exposed to those pollens for a longer period of time throughout the year," said Dr. Ahmad Sedaghat, ear, nose and throat physician and allergy specialist from UC Health.

A secondary factor driving allergies in the valley is just that — it's a valley. Air in the Ohio River valley tends to stick around, which means the pollen released does too. Without a strong storm or some swift winds, the pollen hangs in the stagnant valley air and doesn't move out as frequently or as easily as other areas.

The recent erratic weather has not helped either.

When temperatures warm — even if that happens in, say, February — trees and plants begin to release pollen as they blossom and bloom. Sedaghat said that's already begin in the Greater Cincinnati region, thanks to recent bouts of warmer weather. He added that pollen counts should peak in the region in the next two to four weeks.

Allergy specialists in Cincinnati have been seeing patients with symptoms of pollen allergies as early as winter, as trees begin blooming early as a result of those warm weather weeks.

"You know every time the weather warms up — we had some nice 70 degree days in February, which we all enjoyed, but we all paid the price for that," said Sedaghat.

Avoiding pollen — maybe plan times for yardwork. Change clothes after yard work to avoid dragging pollen indoors. Air purifiers can help filtrate. Good medications are available as well.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has already begun its tracking for the year and those looking to stay pollen-prepped can download their app to keep track of pollen counts throughout the season.

For pollen counts:

Any measurement of between 0 to 20 is low;

From 21 to 100 is moderate;

From 101 to 1,000 is high; and

Anything over 1,000 is very high.

Most pollen comes from trees between February and May. Grasses come out in the middle of the season and then, in late summer, ragweed and weed become the ultimate enemy each year.

Mold spores are also a typical allergen, found where large amounts of fallen leaves or moist ground. Mold allergies are usually worse in the fall, though counts can rise and fall throughout the year depending on weather. Unfortunately for allergy sufferers who love outdoor autumn activities, corn fields, hay mazes and pumpkin patches are especially concentrated sources of mold spores.

Most mold spores found in Ohio don't actually originate in the Buckeye State, though — they're carried on the wind from warmer, more moist regions and remain dormant through the winter until temperatures rise.

For mold measurements:

Anything below 500 is considered low;

From 501 to 1,500 is moderate;

From 1,501 to 5,000 is high; and

Anything over 5,000 is very high.

How to reduce allergy symptoms:

Eliminating environmental triggers entirely may not be an option, but those who deal with allergies have ways to reduce symptoms and enjoy daily life more comfortably.

Stay indoors when pollen counts are high. The worst times of day for allergies tend to be midmorning and early evening. People in the Cincinnati area can consult the Hamilton County Environmental Service’s daily monitor of pollens and molds, which provides specific levels and air quality warnings (when applicable) every day.

Keep windows closed and avoid using fans. Both of these activities bring pollens and molds into the house, aggravating allergic reactions indoors.

Use an air conditioner. Using an air conditioner does not bring in as many allergens from the outside and can provide comfort during Cincinnati’s hottest summer days.

Use an air purifier to filter the air you breathe inside your home.

Don’t hang clothes outside to dry. Those pollens and molds will love to cling to clothing and sheets. Stick to using the dryer for laundry.

Take antihistamines. Many over-the-counter pills and nasal sprays can be used to treat most allergy symptoms. These medications block the effects of the chemical released in our bodies during an allergic reaction (known as a histamine).

Get a doctor’s help. If over-the-counter medications do not work, then make an appointment to see a medical professional to evaluate your condition and possibly provide a prescription medication to help reduce allergy symptoms.