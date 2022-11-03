Tri-State tourism: The push to get more people to make the Cincinnati region a travel destination

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's loss could be the region's gain. An executive with one of the largest convention bureaus in the Tri-State left to take over a non-profit that could feed his old employer.

Jason Dunn's move brings challenges facing tourism to center stage.

Dunn was one of two Black executives with Visit Cincy. He became Executive Director for the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals Tuesday.

"I believe the bureau and the region as a whole has always been supportive of the coalition and I think and expect and hope that is the case throughout the rest of my tenure and I think it will be," Dunn said.

It comes at a time with regional tourism and the hospitality industry are trying to rebound from losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are in an economic fight and we have to come armed and ready to fight for the future of Cincinnati not just today but it's the future of Cincinnati that is at stake and the economic prosperity of our region," said Eric Kearney, President of the African American Chamber of Commerce.

Kearney sees barriers including Ohio county visitor bureaus competing more than collaborating on ways to beef up strong attractions like Cincinnati's music festival, which is one of the largest in the country.

He sees money problems too.

"You have hotel tax that you pay that hotel tax goes to a county," Kearney said. "What if we had a regional authority to collect that money? In terms of marketing, how do we market a region?"

Francisco Okhuysen, a board member of Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA, thinks it is simple.

"We need to start inviting more young people into positions of leadership in these organizations," he said. "They're the ones who understand each other and we don't speak young."

Getting younger, more diverse leaders in hospitality is a priority. It is why Visit Cincy is expanding this workforce development program. The Dan Lincoln Institute for Hospitality Leadership currently helps Cincinnati Public School students earn internships and connections potentially leading to careers and leadership. Program leaders are in talks to bring the institute to schools in northern Kentucky and college students at the University of Cincinnati-Clermont and UC Blue Ash.

While Dunn hopes to be an advocate for the region, the people he left plan to do all they can to reel in new business and visitors.

READ MORE

City of Cincinnati working to help small businesses grow

Small businesses try and outlast inflation

Some businesses raising prices ahead of the holidays