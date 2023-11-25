Tri-State small businesses hope to see big success on Small Business Saturday

CINCINNATI — Are you still searching for that perfect holiday gift? If you are checking out local shops might be the best way to spend Small Business Saturday.

It’s a day meant to celebrate and support small businesses in the community.

“It’s definitely an important bar setter in terms of the health of your business. This is one of the biggest weekends a small business is going to have,” said the owner of Junebug Jewelry Designs Dawn Grady.

Grady creates handcrafted wearable art jewelry.

Jessica Hart, WCPO

“I try to create pieces that remind women they have to be both regal and warrior at all times and create pieces that empower that sense of style,” she said.

All of her pieces are 25% off through November 28, her biggest sale of the year.

“This is a way to make sure that the dollars you spend for the Christmas season or the holiday shopping season stay right here in the community,” she said.

Urban Chick Boutique on Monmouth Street in Newport empowers women through clothes.

“There might be one or two of the same thing in a different size, but you’re not going to find it anywhere else,” said Sales Associate Lynne Richardson.

Jessica Hart, WCPO

Richardson says it’s important for the community to support small businesses and hopes people will come out to support them.

“Sometimes the larger companies, you know, wouldn’t notice if you got one or two sales. We get one or two sales. It makes a big difference, so it’s very important to support your small business,” she said. “We hope that we really do get people to come out and make it a huge success.”

Richardson said select sweaters will be $25 dollars and everything else will be 20% off.

Over in Covington,Earth to Kentucky sells one of a kind items.

“We are kind of a sci-fi toy store, but we specialize in artists made pieces and toys,” said Co-Owner Mabel Benzing. “For this specific niche, you won’t find a lot of stores this side of the country that are like this or just anywhere.”

Jessica Hart, WCPO

Benzing said Small Business Saturday is crucial to their business’ success.

“It’s so important to keep us afloat. When it comes to your favorite shop, especially a small business shop you can just enjoy it, you have to help,” she said.

Benzing said people will travel from all over on that day. She said the entire store will be 10% off.

All of these women said you find the things they sell in their store in the big department stores. They hope you’ll come out and support small local businesses on Saturday, and find an item or two to take home.