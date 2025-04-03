Tri-State schools operating on delays Thursday morning amid damage from storms

CINCINNATI — Several Tri-State schools will have delayed starts to their day Thursday morning after severe storms swept through the region overnight.
These schools have announced a delay Thursday morning:
- Little Miami Local Schools — 90 minute delay
- Lakota Local Schools — 2 hour delay
- Campbell County Schools — 2 hour delay
- Gallatin County Schools — 1 hour delay
Widespread power outages were still impacting over 40,000 Duke Energy customers Thursday morning.
We've also seen multiple reports of damage, including crews rescuing one person trapped after a tree fell on a home in Erlanger, Kentucky.
