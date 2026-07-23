Back-to-school bargain battle: Your 2026 guide to the best deals on supplies, clothing, and more

CINCINNATI — Back-to-school shopping season is here, and retailers are competing hard for budget-conscious families with early sales and deep discounts.

Here's a breakdown of where to find the best deals — and when to shop to maximize your savings.

Walmart: Lowest prices since 2019

For shoppers like Shirley Banta, finding the best deals isn't just smart — it's necessary.

"Oh, it's very important. I live basically on my Social Security," Banta said. "It'll easily be $100 just to buy school supplies for back to school."

Walmart is responding with what it calls its lowest prices since 2019 on the 14 most popular school supplies, with some items starting at just 25 cents.

Walmart spokesperson Jayna Hill said the retail giant is offering significantly more rollbacks than it did at this time last year.

"1,300 more than we did this time last year for back to school," Hill said. "In fact, our back-to-school prices are as low as they've been in seven years."

What to look for at Walmart:

School supplies starting at 25 cents

More than 1,300 additional rollbacks compared to last year

Trend-forward backpacks, binders and accessories

Back-to-college essentials, dorm décor and organization solutions

WATCH: Where to find the best deals on back-to-school essentials

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Target: Sale events coming up

Target's back-to-school sale event runs July 26 through Aug. 1, with 95% of school supply prices at or below last year's prices and supplies starting at just 25 cents.

Deals during the July 26–Aug. 1 sale event:

Up to 30% off kids' clothing

25% off kids' shoes

30% off uniform polos and dresses

20% off Champion and All in Motion backpacks and lunch items

30% off teen home décor

Apparel starting at $5

Target in-store events:

Aug. 8: Back-to-school events at 2,000 stores nationwide, featuring new arrivals, personalization kits, giveaways and customizable tech accessories

Aug. 16: Back-to-college move-in events at nearly 150 stores, with DJs, mascots, product sampling and giveaway bags at select flagship locations

Kohl's: Hundreds of items under $10, plus expanded savings

If clothing is on your list, Kohl's is rolling out dozens of back-to-school deals across apparel, footwear, backpacks and more.

"If you look around the store, you will see all sorts of signs promoting the great discounts we have," Kohl's manager Cooper Osborne said.

"You're gonna have your jeans, your denim, your fleece, everything you're gonna need for back to school," Osborne said.

What to look for at Kohl's:

Kids' tops and bottoms from $6.99

Kids' graphic tees for $9.99

School uniforms from $11.99

Select girls' jeans (sizes 7–16) starting at $19.99

Backpacks from top brands including JanSport and Adidas

Back-to-college finds under $20, including décor, storage and bath essentials

50% off select bedding styles for dorms

Kitchen appliances under $25, plus deals on Keurig, Cuisinart and Ninja

Extra ways to save at Kohl's:

Kohl's Cash and Kohl's Rewards can be stacked on top of sale prices

Kohl's Card holders enrolled in Kohl's Rewards earn 7.5% back on Kohl's purchases

Kohl's recently expanded its coupon-eligible brands to include IZOD, Hurley, Dickies, Roxy, Quiksilver and more

Cincinnati Premium Outlets deals

If your child has their eye on designer brands, Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe is worth a visit. Marketing Director Brittany Bleich said more than half the stores will be offering additional markdowns for back to school.

"Adidas outlet is offering up to 60% off," Bleich said. "We got Skechers, they got buy one get one half off on a pair of shoes. The Nike factory always offers something wonderful."

Don't overlook secondhand stores

For even deeper savings on name-brand clothing, don't forget gently used designer items at secondhand stores like Once Upon a Child.

Best time to shop: Ohio's sales tax holiday

If you want the deepest discounts of all, wait until Ohio's sales tax holiday: Aug. 7 through Aug. 9.

All major retailers — including Walmart, Target and Kohl's — will participate where applicable, meaning you can stack sale prices on top of tax savings.

What qualifies for the tax exemption:

Clothing priced at $75 or less per item

School supplies priced at $20 or less per item

School instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item

What does not qualify:

Any clothing item priced at $75.01 or more

Any school supply or instructional material priced at $20.01 or more

Food, alcohol, tobacco, motor vehicles and vape products

Items purchased for business use

Important things to know before you shop:

The exemption is based on the price of each individual item, not the total transaction

Discounts, coupons and loyalty card prices can bring an item under the threshold to qualify — but manufacturer's coupons do not

Items ordered and paid for online during the holiday weekend qualify, even if delivered later

If shopping online from an out-of-state retailer, the seller's time zone determines whether the purchase falls within the holiday window

Items placed on or picked up from layaway during the holiday period are exempt

Note: The expanded sales tax holiday on items $500 and under that Ohio offered in previous years will not take place in 2026

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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