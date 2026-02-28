Tri-State leaders react to U.S. strikes in Iran, Iranian retaliation

CINCINNATI — Several Tri-State leaders have issued statements after the U.S. launched strikes against Iran on Saturday.

President Donald Trump announced that "major combat operations" were underway. After the U.S. attack, which was done with Israel, Iran retaliated with a missile barrage targeting Israel, the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and other areas.

Local leaders on both sides of the aisle have spoken out in both support of and against the missile strikes.

Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Republican, issued a statement Saturday, saying, "God bless and protect our troops."

"President Trump sought for months to avoid conflict and negotiate with Iran to prevent them from rebuilding their nuclear program," he said. "I fully support his decision to eliminate the threat once and for all once it became clear there was no other option. President Trump will always put America's interests first and defend American citizens. I have complete trust in him to finally bring peace to the Middle East."

Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, who has been very vocal against the president, posted to social media saying he was "opposed to this War."

"This is not 'America First,'" Massie wrote.

Massie said when Congress reconvenes, he plans to work with U.S. Rep Ro Khanna to force a Congressional vote on the war with Iran.

Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH-01) also released a statement in support of the U.S. missile attacks.

"The U.S. is destroying Iran's missiles and bombs to stop them from taking more lives," he said. "These strikes are targeting military infrastructure — with warnings to Iranian civilians to take shelter away from these military targets."

Landsman also said he wants "a lasting peace for everyone in the region," including the Iranians, Lebanese, Palestinians, Syrians, Iraqis, Jordanians and Israelis.

"I hope these targeted strikes on the Iranian regime's military assets ends the regime's mayhem and bloodshed and makes way for this lasting peace in the region," Landsman said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted to social media, saying President Trump owes Congress and the American people an explanation.

"The American people were promised by the president that he would avoid foreign conflicts. Generations of Americans are still dealing with long term impacts of war in Iraq and Afghanistan," Beshear wrote. "The president could have made his case at the State of the Union but instead played political games. He owes Congress and the American people a full explanation as these actions put American troops at significant risk."

Former Ohio U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is running for a Senate seat again, posted to X saying he's against the strikes.

"Ohioans are struggling with the rising costs of their groceries, health care, and electric bills. Meanwhile, Washington is determined to bring us into another conflict that puts our country's safety and security at risk," Brown wrote. "We should be focused on bringing down prices and putting money back into the pockets of Ohioans — not waging another war in the Middle East."

