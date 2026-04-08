Tri-State foster agency looking for stable homes for the thousands of children waiting for care

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Foster agencies say the biggest challenge right now is not a lack of children in need, but a lack of families willing to step up.

"At any given time in Ohio, there's between 3,030 and 3,500 children waiting for a foster home," said Gabriela Proffit, team leader at Necco Foster Care and Counseling.

Necco is looking for more foster parents. The agency is hosting an informational session on Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at its Springdale office.

"We're just looking for homes that are stable and committed," said Keri Gordon, team leader at Necco Foster Care and Counseling.

WATCH: How Necco has paired hundreds of children with families for 30 years

The agency paired Sarah Blank with seven children in the last six years.

"If there is a ticket to a Reds game that my kids really want to go to, they're able to help out with that," Blank said. "They're able to provide back-to-school support, while they'll fill backpacks with things that the girls want, or they'll do wish lists for Christmas."

Fostering has now become something more permanent for her. Last month, WCPO interviewed Blank when her daughter, Melody, was adopted.

"Things have been so great, it was like we both could just finally take a deep breath and just know this is permanent," Blank said.

Blank is now an ambassador with the agency, where she mentors other foster parents.

"Anyone could be a foster parent that is at least 21 years of age, has a stable income, has their either rent or own their own home, and of course, they have to pass a series of background checks," Gordon said.

The informational session on Wednesday is located at 135 Merchant Street.