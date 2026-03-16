LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After spending more than seven years moving between foster homes, a young girl named Melody Sanders has officially been adopted, taking on a new last name and a permanent family.

"The other parents were not sweet or kind, used to hide me and stuff," Melody said.

That all changed five years ago when Sarah Blank stepped up to provide Melody with the stability she had always wanted.

"I started calling her mom," Melody said.

WATCH: How the two instantly formed a bond

After more than 7 years in foster care, Cincinnati-area teen finally finds her forever home

Blank said Melody made her wishes clear early on.

"(She) had only been with me for three weeks, and she said, 'Can I stay here? Can I just get adopted?'" Blank said.

That wish became reality when the adoption was finalized. Melody told us she's been looking forward to the moment.

"This is my adoption dress that I am going to wear," Melody said.

Melody now has a new forever home — and a new last name to go with it.

"My name is Melody Blank," she said.

From matching outfits to vacations together, Blank has watched her daughter's confidence grow over the years.

"She's just done so well ... so they presented her with the shining star award to her," Blank said.