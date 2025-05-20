Tri-State community gathers donations to support southeastern Kentucky tornado victims

CINCINNATI — Compassion is being felt all across the Tri-State as volunteers gather donations for victims of the recent tornadoes in southeastern Kentucky.

In just two days, Theresa Kenney has seen an overwhelming influx of contributions, with community members donating a variety of items including pots, car seats, furniture and clothing.

"It was heartbreaking to us because that's our community," Kenney said.

The tornado strikes particularly close to home for Kenney and her husband, who own a home in Burnside, Kentucky—just 30 minutes from Somerset.

"I believe we have no damage, except power was out, phones were out," Kenney said.

Kenney said it was nerve-wracking knowing her neighbors were in the dark and without power.

"We spent the night on the phone, Bill and I calling all of our contacts trying to figure out if everyone was safe, trying to get in touch with people was minimal," Kenney said.

Now, Kenney is calling for additional donations, specifically asking for underwear, socks and cleaning supplies.

"Thankfully, all of our friends are safe, but the communities are devastated," Kenney said.

In addition to individual efforts, organizations such as All Dogs Come from Heaven Rescue are collaborating with Suite Paw's Pet Resort & Spa in Milford, Ohio, to donate over 960 pounds of animal food.

"During this time, there are so many pets out there that are loose, so many dogs that have been displaced, so many owners looking for their pets," said Margaret Coplen, director at All Dogs Come from Heaven Rescue.

The need for more donations remains, with requests for canned foods, bagged pet food, water and household items.

These items will be donated to churches, shelters and animal rescue facilities in Somerset.

Donations can be taken to All Dogs Come from Heaven Rescue in Amelia, Ohio, and Suite Paws Pet Resort & Spa in Milford, Ohio, by May 27.