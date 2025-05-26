Tri-State communities honor Memorial Day with parades, tributes to fallen service members

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Several communities across the Tri-State held Memorial Day parades, ceremonies and tributes for the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives. Organizers told us they wanted to emphasize that the holiday should be remembered as more than just a day off work.

Along Harrison Avenue in Cheviot, reminders of community pride and patriotism were evident. On Monday morning, the City of Cheviot, VFW Post 10380, Cheviot Eagles and the Cheviot Historical Society organized the annual Memorial Day parade and dedication ceremony.

This year, the parade route was shorter, starting at Bridgetown Cemetery and ending at the historic Bethel Baptist Cemetery.

“Representing the city, just having a good time,” said resident Stephen Marzhauser.

The parade featured fire trucks, vintage cars and horses, with many people donning red, white and blue along Harrison Avenue. Participants also held a large American flag.

See more from the parade and Tri-State ceremonies in the video below:

After the parade, the community gathered at Bethel Baptist Cemetery for a dedication ceremony, which honors fallen service members, including those who served in the Mexican-American War and the Civil War. It was a moment of reflection and remembrance, highlighted by the playing of Taps, singing of the national anthem and "God Bless America."

“It’s a day of remembrance, where we can come out and show our gratitude for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for us,” said Ryan Blakenship from VFW Post 10380.

Chris Berger with the Cheviot Historical Society said the day is all about remembering those who sacrificed.

"We have to remember all those who gave their lives for us and those who will, especially their families left behind," Berger said. "That's the most important; we must keep them in our prayers."

Tributes continued at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, where a mass was held by Cincinnati Archbishop Robert Casey.

At Union Township's Veterans Memorial Park, organizers read the names of the 415 fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

We also spoke with David Schlothauer, the grand marshal of the Park Hills Memorial Day Parade. He recalled a conversation with a World War II veteran about what Memorial Day means to him. He also reflected on the cost of freedom, something he said many may take for granted.

“18-, 19- and 20-year-olds would climb on those aircraft and B-17s with the full understanding that 80% of them wouldn't come back,” Schlothauer said.