Tri-State barber teams up with law enforcement to mentor teens

GREENHILLS, Ohio — A local barber is teaming up with law enforcement to keep teens out of trouble.

Antonio Spicer is building bridges with young men ages 12 through 18 by turning a barbershop into a safe space.

"He's been my barber for as long as I remember," said Rob Parker Jr., a seventh grader at Gamble Montessori who looks forward to the monthly program.

Teens gather once a month for mentorship and learning opportunities. The program focuses on building confidence, creating connections and helping keep teens off the streets.

WATCH: How Spicer is helping encourage and support our youth

"At our last meeting, we were talking about firefighters, the equipment, what it does, how it helps you. I think the program is really good for people like me," Parker Jr. said.

For Spicer, the mentorship role came naturally from his position as a barber.

"I've been able to mentor and pour into young men ever since I was a barber, and before then, it started out with me seeing some of the absences in our community and some of the things we needed," Spicer said.

The program has gained support from law enforcement agencies in Greenhills, Forest Park and Springfield Township, who help mentor the young men.

"I've made good connections with the chief and some other policemen," Parker said.

They learn about possible professional careers, mental health care and even how to treat gunshot wounds — practical skills that could prove lifesaving.

Parker's parents, Rob Parker Sr. and Lanae Billings Parker, said they have noticed significant growth in their son's confidence and engagement.

"He gets to see his uncle Tone every week, so that is normal, but seeing the other professionals there and watching him month after month as the program goes on, how he gets more comfortable and how he asks more questions," his father said.

For Parker, the program's impact is clear in how it encourages honest communication.

"I give my honest answers, honest questions, and that's what made them grow into me," said Parker.