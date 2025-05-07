Traveling now that Real ID is being enforced? Answering some of your FAQs

HEBRON, Ky. — The enforcement date for Real ID has arrived.

For the first time since The Real ID Act was signed into law in 2005, federal agencies are enforcing it.

Nationally, 81% of travelers have their Real ID. That's the same rate as travelers in Indiana. In Ohio, 57% of travelers are compliant. Kentucky has the lowest adoption rate in our region at 37%.

Travelers said the change at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) went smoothly regardless of whether travelers had a Real ID.

What happened when the Real ID requirement went into effect?

TSA officers are now enforcing the security standards set for identification under the law.

However, many travelers haven't noticed significant changes. Charis Wirtley, who has the ID, arrived at CVG from San Antonio, Texas.

"I didn't know if anyone else around me had it or not," Wirtley said. "It seemed like the process for everyone else around me was still pretty much the same."

Do I need a Real ID to fly?

Not necessarily.

If you have a valid passport, you can board any flight without problems, regardless of whether you have a Real ID. There are also several other documents that are acceptable forms of TSA identification.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Tuesday that passengers without a form of Real ID will not be turned away.

"If it's not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly," Noem said.

What happens if I don't have a Real ID?

Travelers without a Real ID may face additional screening.

"They may have to do another form of identity verification that could slow you down significantly when you're going through," said Mark Howell, TSA Southeast's regional spokesperson.

If you don’t have a Real ID, Howell said travelers are recommended to come to the airport three hours before their flight’s departure time.

What other forms of ID can I use instead of a Real ID?

You can avoid delays by using a passport, military ID or DHS Trusted Traveler card. Click here for a full list.

How can I tell if my ID is a Real ID?

A Real ID has a star in the upper part of the card. The actual card has a higher level of security features to make it more difficult to replicate.

How long does it take to get a Real ID?

The wait times at DMV offices have been significant in recent weeks as people try to get their Real ID ahead of the enforcement deadline.

At the Covington DMV on Monday, the line was so long that people were clapping when they finished their appointments.

Carmine Zerella of Ludlow found more luck after coming back on Tuesday morning, where he waited three and a half hours.

What do I need to bring to get a Real ID?

Check with your state’s DMV for the exact document list.

In Ohio, there are many documents you can provide, but you must show proof of these 5 elements:

