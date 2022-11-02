Too early? Cincinnati station already playing nonstop Christmas music

CINCINNATI — The Halloween decorations weren't even down before one local radio station started playing Christmas music.

STAR 93.3 is back as "Cincinnati's Christmas Star," playing holiday music 24/7. The station, which usually plays Christian music, made the switch on Oct. 31.

On social media, the station said it often gets messages asking when it will play Christmas music. Officials said "the world needs more" joy, so they decided to start earlier than usual.

Listeners who aren't ready to dive into the holiday spirit can still listen to their regular music commercial-free on their app and website.

STAR 93.3 aren't the only ones making the switch to Christmas this quickly. Mariah Carey, the 'Queen of Christmas,' posted a video of herself switching from a Halloween costume to the Santa suit she wore on her "Merry Christmas" album cover.

"IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN," she said on social media.

