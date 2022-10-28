Top 9 Halloween-themed things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Ghouls, vampires, witches, zombies and more will be gracing the streets of the Tri-State this weekend as we gear up for Halloween on Monday. While traditional trick-or-treating will take place Monday evening for most, there are plenty of Halloween-themed events going on around the Tri-State this weekend to fulfill your last-gasp spooky season needs.

Here are the top 9 Halloween-themed events happening this weekend:

Trick-or-Treat at Findlay Market

Findlay Market is already a hot spot on the weekends, and Sunday the market will be hosting trick-or-treating too. It will be an "un-BOO-lievable" time featuring story time and crafts, children's games, a spooky haunted house and more. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that morning, the market will also have a free costume pickup for those that need one. That morning, kids will also get to decorate their own treat bags before trick-or-treating kicks off at 2 p.m.

WHAT: Trick-or-Treat at Findlay Market

WHEN: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Halloween on Hyde Park Square

Hyde Park is hosting a spooktacular time Saturday. The square will be having spooky story time in the park at 10:30 a.m., which will then be followed by crafts and trick-or-treating with the local businesses around the square.

WHAT: Halloween on Hyde Park Square

WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Hyde Park Square, Cincinnati, OH 45208

5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

If you're feeling like getting a little BOO-zy to celebrate Halloween, then look no further then 5th annual Halloween bar crawl, Crawl With Us, around Over-the-Rhine. The crawl features more than five bars, exclusive drink and food specials, a costume contest with a $1,000 prize as well as an after party. The crawl has check-in and begins at Bloom OTR before ending at The Hub. After that, Queen City Exchange will host an after party with a DJ.

For those interested, group tickets of four or more are $20 plus fees, and single tickets are $25 plus fees. Tickets get you two free drinks or shots, waived cover at all venues and more. You can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: 5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

WHERE: Begins at Bloom OTR, 1120 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Nature at Night Pumpkin Walk

It wouldn't be Halloween without a few pumpkins or jack-o'-lanterns, and Great Parks is hosting a jack-o'-lantern lit nature walk Saturday. Located at Farbach Werner Nature Preserve's Pink Oak Trail, attendees can enjoy nature at night during the self-guided hike. After walking the trail, attendees can also enjoy a campfire, and everyone that purchases a pumpkin ticket will get to go home with one of the jack-o'-lanterns along the trail.

If interested, you're encouraged to bring a flashlight along for the walk. Admission is $5 per person, and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Nature at Night Pumpkin Walk

WHEN: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Farbach Werner Nature Preserve, 3455 Poole Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

Howl-O-Ween Hootenanny

Halloween is perfect for some family-friendly fun, and ArtsConnect and the Powel Crosley YMCA are hosting an outdoor Halloween celebration for the entire family Saturday. There will be trick-or-treating with local businesses, a not-so-scary hay maze, mini pumpkins to paint, a scavenger hunt, costumed characters, hot chocolate and much more. Of course, kids are encouraged to dress up in their costumes for the fun-filled day. Furry friends are also encouraged for the Halloween Pet Costume contest at 2 p.m.

WHAT: Howl-O-Ween Hootenanny

WHEN: Saturday, Noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE: ArtsConnect Front Lawn, 9158 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

Braxton Covington Halloween Party

Don your costumes and head to Braxton Brewing in Covington on Saturday for their Monster Mash. Beginning at 7 p.m., customers at the brewery can get down to DJ Mojoe. The brewery will also be giving out $50 gift cards to the Best Individual Costume, Best Couples Costume and the Best Group Costume.

WHAT: Braxton Covington Halloween Party

WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Braxton Brewing Company, 27 W 7th St., Covington, KY 41011

HallZOOween

If you're interested in having so much fun that it's scary, head to the Cincinnati Zoo's last weekend of HallZOOween. The event is included with zoo admission and features trick-or-treat stations, special animal enrichment as well as Phil Dalton's Theater of Illusion shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. For those that want even more fun, you can also purchase additional tickets to the Hogwarts Express Train Ride and Scare-ousel.

WHAT: HallZOOween

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Zoo, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45220

Eat Your Heart Out! Halloween Party

There's nothing like a zombie-themed soiree, and that's exactly what Northside Tavern is hosting this weekend. The two-night event will feature costumes, decorations, a photo booth and loads of local music. Each band playing will be dressing up as iconic bands from the past, including Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Velvet Underground, No Doubt, Oasis and more.

For those interested in attending, there's a $10 cover but if you keep your wristband on from Friday, you can enter for free on Saturday.

WHAT: Eat Your Heart Out! Halloween Party

WHEN: Friday and Saturday beginning at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Northside Tavern, 4163 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

Halloween Movie Night Double Feature

Grab some popcorn and lawn chair to join Rhinegeist's taproom for a double feature movie night Sunday. The brewery will be conjuring up more than brews as they show both "The Addams Family" and "Beetlejuice." The night will also feature classic movie concessions and spooky-themed cocktails at the bar. You can arrive early to snag a taproom table or you can bring blankets or lawn chairs to get comfortable on the movie night "lawn."

WHAT: Halloween Movie Night Double Feature

WHEN: Sunday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

