Tickets for second Garth Brooks show go on sale this morning

Garth Brooks offers to pay for honeymoon after couple gets engaged at concert
Daniel Boczarski
<p>ROSEMONT, IL - SEPTEMBER 04: Garth Brooks performs at the Allstate Arena on September 4, 2014 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:59 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 09:14:30-04

CINCINNATI — Tickets for Garth Brooks' second show at Paul Brown Stadium go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. A virtual waiting room opens at 9 a.m.

Brooks will take the stage at Paul Brown Stadium on May 13, one day ahead of his originally scheduled performance on May 14.

The May 14 date sold out quickly, with 70,000 tickets disappearing in 75 minutes.

Brooks said fans may spot him and his team around the city, since they'll be here for the full weekend.

"I don't know why bands and crews have to wear black," said Brooks. "I have no idea why, it's like an unwritten law or something, so you'll see us around your city but it's like a little black cloud going around your city and we're pretty easy to spot. We try to do everything, kind of like an athletic team like a sports team and so we have team dinners together. We'll go on team shopping trips just to thank the band and crew."

Brooks' appearance at Paul Brown Stadium will be the first time the home of the Bengals has held a concert in three years.

These are the first two shows Brooks has played at Paul Brown Stadium and the only scheduled stadium shows in Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia.

There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale:

  • Through Ticketmaster's site
  • Calling the Garth Brooks line at 1.877.654.2784
  • The Ticketmaster app

