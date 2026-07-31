Lakota Local Schools receives more than $76 million state boost ahead of November bond issue vote

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Lakota Local Schools is receiving more than $76 million in state funding that could lower the cost to local taxpayers if a new bond issue passes in November.

The funding comes through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission and was approved by the Ohio Controlling Board. This comes as the district plans to ask voters to approve a revised 37-year, $223 million bond issue. Voters rejected a larger proposal last year.

Superintendent Ashley Whitely said the state award significantly changes the financial picture.

"The state is going to give us $77 million, so our local share is $223 million. And the beautiful thing is the local share. We've actually timed the millage to roll off with the existing bonds in 2028. So that is a no-tax-increase levy for our community," Whitely said.

Last year's proposal carried a local share of approximately $506 million. The new plan cuts that roughly in half, with the total project cost for phase one estimated at $300 million.

Whitely said community feedback after last November's failed vote shaped the revised plan.

"We also heard really loud and clear that the price point of that last plan was just not palatable for our community," Whiteley said.

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Lakota Local Schools receives state boost ahead of November bond issue vote

State Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) praised the award.

"These new high schools and major upgrades will give our students the modern, high-quality learning environments they deserve, while creating exciting opportunities for generations to come in our community. This is exactly the kind of smart, forward-thinking partnership between state government and local schools that helps Ohio kids thrive, and I am proud to see Ohioans' income tax dollars come back to benefit students and families right here in our district," Gross said.

The funding would support construction of two new high schools and additions to the existing junior high school and freshman high school. The state funding comes from Senate Bill 450, Ohio's Capital Budget Bill, which allocated $600 million for local school building assistance through the OFCC.

Under the plan, the district would shift to a K-5, 6-8, and 9-12 grade band structure.

The restructuring would reduce the district's total number of buildings from 21 to 18, cutting three facilities. Board member Benjamin Nguyen said last week the goal is to streamline the growing district's footprint, creating more efficient bus routes, more stable class sizes and lower operating costs.

The three buildings slated for decommissioning are Adina Elementary, Creekside, West Freshman and Central Campus and Ridge.

Whitely said the district currently serves 17,000 students and continues to grow, with Liberty Township and West Chester driving enrollment increases.

The district plans to hold a series of community information sessions throughout the school year so families can ask questions and share feedback.

Whiteley said the district will also try new formats, including social media and more direct question-and-answer sessions, to help residents make an informed choice before the November vote. Updated information and frequently asked questions are available on the district's master facilities page on its website.