Three jockeys sponsored by Jeff Ruby win first, second and third in 2023 Preakness

BALTIMORE — The first three jockeys to cross the finish line at the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday at least one thing in common: They all wore silks emblazoned with the logo for Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.

The winning horse, National Treasure, was ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez; second place was taken by Blazing Sevens, ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.; in third was Kentucky Derby winner Mage, ridden by Javier Castellano. Mage is also partially owned by a family in Middletown.

"I am very proud of the success of John, Irad and Javier at the Preakness this year," said Ruby in the press release. "Javier just won his first Kentucky Derby and now John has just won his first Preakness. It's an honor for Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment to partner with each jockey and to share in their accomplishments this season. We look forward to their continued success at the Belmont Stakes."

The field at Preakness was cut down to seven horses after First Mission was scratched on the advice of veterinarians just 36 hours before post time; the horse was one of the top contenders for the race leading up to that.

The Belmont Stakes, which will be held on June 10, is the third leg of the Triple Crown, after the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness. Held in New York each year, it's the longest of the three races. Dubbed the "Test of the Champion," it's also considered one of the most challenging and, sometimes, unpredictable of the Triple Crown races.

The Preakness heralded an end to the annual quest for a Triple Crown champion, with Derby winner Mage taking third. There have been just two horses to claim the title since Affirmed in 1978; American Pharoah broke the drought in 2015 and Justify claimed the honor in 2018.