CFD: Three dead after Spring Grove house fire

CINCINNATI — Three people are dead after a home caught fire in Spring Grove Saturday night.

Cincinnati Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the 4000 block of North Edgewood Avenue just after 7 p.m., according to CFD Assistant Chief Matthew Flagler.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered a fully involved fire with people trapped inside the home.

One woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died, said Flager.

Three people were declared to have died in the fire, said Flagler.

An estimated 70 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.