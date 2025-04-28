'Those are heinous crimes' | Hamilton County prosecutor wants teenage murder suspect tried as adult

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy charged with murdering a 25-year-old man in Corryville could face charges as an adult.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich sat down with us Monday to discuss how that could happen.

“So it starts with my office requesting the bind over, and then the judge having a brief hearing, and then having an investigation into a lot of different aspects of the child's record as well as their behavior,” Pillich said.

The process may take around 45 days, Pillich said.

The teen facing charges in adult court is something that the family of Kyle Mirick called for back on April 13, during a balloon release and vigil.

“Even though this kid is 15 years old, he needs to be charged as an adult. You know why? He was sitting outside the liquor store as an adult, he had a gun as an adult, so why isn’t he charged as an adult?” said Mirick's sister, Katie.

Hamilton County's lead prosecutor told us this case meets the criteria for potentially charging the suspect in adult court.

Pillich explained that the charges against the teenager were one of the criteria for her office's request to the judge. Court documents show that charges from the April 12 shooting against the teen include murder and aggravated murder.

"Those are heinous crimes," said the prosecutor.

A juvenile defendant has to be at least 14 years old, according to Pillich.

The third criterion is the defendant's criminal history. Earlier in April, WCPO 9 dove into the past charges and cases brought against the teen, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing from police and cutting off an ankle monitor.

“The condition of his bond was that he stay home except for official appointments, and he violated that; he cut it off his ankle and just showed that he has no regard for life," Pillich said.

The prosecutor described the process as "seeking to bind over the teenager in this case to adult court." In 2023, Hamilton County bound over 14 cases to adult court; 16 cases were bound over in 2024, according to a spokesperson from Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

The 15-year-old suspect appeared in court Monday morning for a brief hearing. The judge and both legal teams agreed to have the next court date on May 13.