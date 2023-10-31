This year's Halloween babies are undeniably 'wicked cute'

CINCINNATI — When does a bump in the night turn out to be a beautiful boon? When babies are born on Halloween, obviously.

Plenty of little ones have decided they're ready to meet the world on this spookiest of holidays — like Asher, born to mom Amber and dad Caleb early this morning.

Asher and every other boo-tiful baby born this Halloween at The Christ Hospital were gifted a special onesie to celebrate their most auspicious arrivals.

The onesies rightfully declare Asher and other infants 'wicked cute,' topped with a witch's hat.

"Our team at The Christ Hospital Health Network is full of Halloween spirit and are excited to celebrate the tiniest witches and warlocks," reads a press release from the hospital.