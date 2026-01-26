'This is what we're supposed to do' | Communities work together to ride out winter storm, begin clean up

HAMILTON, Ohio — We visited a lot of communities as Sunday's heavy snowfall laid a thick blanket across the region, and we consistently found resilience from those either digging themselves out of the drifts or helping others who found themselves stuck.

In Springfield Township, we talked to Jerome Bolar, who, at 74 years old, spent hours hand-shoveling nearly a foot of snow off his driveway.

He did so without complaint.

"It's something that's got to be done. It's not too bad because I'm moving," Bolar said.

WATCH: We travel around the northern side of Greater Cincinnati to check on people

Communities work together to ride out winter storm, begin clean up

Bolar told us he refused help from his son because the heavy shoveling served as his workout for the day.

"It's something to keep the old bones oiled," he said.

As some shoveled their driveways, others grabbed cables or a shovel to help free people whose cars had been trapped in the roadside snow drifts.

We ran into Michael Neal in Hamilton as he and his brother first tried to jump-start a man's car battery and then pushed the powerless car out of the roadway.

Neal told us he'd been out for four hours doing what he could to help others while his BBQ restaurant, Neal's Famous BBQ, sat closed.

"Because this is the American way," he said. "This is what we're supposed to do, help out our fellow brother. Our fellow man."

As people worked to do whatever they could, they watched a small army of road crews attempt to at least clear main arteries so they would be passable.

Their thoughts were with the workers.

"I don't have to get to work tomorrow," Bolar said. "I hope they have it cleared up by Tuesday."

Bolar said he plans to hunker down inside with his wife until he gets the all-clear from officials, and he hopes others do the same.