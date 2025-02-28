‘They heard loud booms:' Family escapes after car fire spreads to their home in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A family is safe after their car caught fire and spread to their Springfield Township home.

The Springfield Township Fire Department said the fire started after 3 a.m. on Friday in the 1800 block of Aspenhill Drive.

When the flames started, three people, two dogs and five puppies were in the house. Firefighters said all got out, and one puppy had to receive oxygen.

The car was towed from the house just after 6:30 a.m.

Watch more from the scene below:

Family escapes overnight house fire in Springfield Township that destroyed car

Ontarius Tribble lived at the house and said he could hear loud booms.

"My little brother and my nephew were asleep in the living room and I was asleep in my room. They heard loud booms, and I guess they looked outside, came back and grabbed me," said Tribble.

He said his first instinct was to get everybody out of the house and then try to save their new car, which had caught fire before spreading to the house. According to Tribble, the car was not salvageable.

Tribble's sister, who came to the scene, told us she was glad her family was safe.

Crews said the residents of the house are planning to stay with family.

It is unknown how the fire started and crews are continuing to investigate.