'There’s no words to defend a coward's actions' | Tragic death of 17-Year-Old leaves loved ones in mourning

CINCINNATI — In a heartbreaking incident that has shaken the community of Westwood, family and friends are grappling with the tragic murder of 17-year-old Jayshawn Cornelius.

The young Hughes STEM High School student was shot inside a home on Percy Avenue on Tuesday, leaving those who knew him questioning the senseless nature of his death.

"Why?" Regina, Cornelius' aunt, asked.

Her anguish reflects the sentiments of a community struggling to understand why such a vibrant young life was cut short.

Community mourns after 17-year-old shot and killed at Cincinnati home

On Wednesday, loved ones gathered for a balloon release in his honor, standing just feet away from the location where Cornelius took his last breaths. Numerous friends and family members attended, sharing memories and celebrating his life.

"He would give you the shirt off his back," cousin Sam Malone said, remembering Cornelius's selflessness and care for those around him. "He was always looking out for the younger kids. He had a very promising future."

Friends told WCPO that Cornelius was known for his loving nature and his close ties to family.

"He was lovable and caring," Regina said. "He cared for his big brothers and was a wonderful help to his family. He was not part of the streets—none of that! He was going to enter eleventh grade."

The community is grieving not just a friend but someone they say was a "servant."

“He was a standout person," one of Cornelius' friends said after the vigil. "It was surprising when I heard the news."

Malone emphasized the injustice of the situation.

"A 17-year-old is gone for no reason! He wasn't in the streets," Malone said. "He was a good, healthy, vibrant kid!"

As the community mourns, they hold onto their memories of Cornelius, vowing to honor his life and legacy.

Malone called for justice, saying, "There are no words to defend a coward's actions. Prayerfully, the police can do their job and find the person who was behind this senseless act."

As the investigation continues, the Cincinnati Police Department has not yet released specific information about any suspects. Authorities believe that one individual fired shots into the home before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. They are actively working to determine whether the suspect acted alone.

According to CPD, officers have multiple witnesses to interview.