Ohio House Republicans override one of Gov. DeWine's vetoes, restricting school levies

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio House Republicans have overridden one of Gov. Mike DeWine's school-related vetoes in order, they say, to provide property tax relief to homeowners. Educators have opposed any overrides, arguing that they harm their ability to function effectively.

House Speaker Matt Huffman wanted to propose three provisions for override, but he submitted only one, Number 66, which pertains to school district property tax levy restrictions.

The provision that was overridden

In the two-year state operating budget, DeWine vetoed restrictions on the ability to put emergency levies on the ballot or request an increase to a current levy. That provision eliminated levy replacements on property taxes for all political subdivisions.

For schools, it prohibited them from imposing a fixed-sum emergency levy, a substitute emergency levy and a combined school district income tax and fixed-sum property tax levy.

Not overridden

There were not enough votes to override the other provisions, GOP leadership told News 5.

They did not pass an override on a measure that would have required that emergency and substitute tax levies, incremental growth levies, conversion levies, and the property tax portion of combined income tax and property tax levies be included in the 20-mill floor calculation for school funding purposes.

The governor also removed a provision that would have allowed county budget commissions to unilaterally reduce funds allocated to passed school levies if they deemed it "reasonably necessary."

DeWine has said that lawmakers have the right to override him, as he has already made his point:

