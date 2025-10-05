'There are always reasons to smile' | Beloved NKY man continues to spread love while recovering from crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — Along Turkeyfoot Road in Erlanger, you can typically find Brad Fritz waving and blowing kisses to drivers.

Fritz began doing it during the pandemic as a way to get out and see people.

"I was going insane," Fritz said.

But for most of this summer, the corner he typically sits at has been empty.

That's because in July, Fritz was hit by a suspected drunk driver near his home.

It's cruel irony for Fritz. When he was 15, he was involved in a car crash where a friend who had been drinking was behind the wheel.

"It was like 'how is this happening again?'" Fritz said.

When Fritz was hospitalized this summer, the community stepped up. They hosted fundraisers and wrote letters to the man they call "champ."

See Fritz back in action, spreading positivity to drivers once again:

Beloved NKY man continues to spread love while recovering from crash

"The support has been amazing," Fritz said.

He had a long list of injuries, including a broken arm, collapsed lungs and a lacerated liver.

"It hasn't been fun," Fritz said.

But not even that can get Fritz to stop smiling.

We asked Fritz why he feels it's important to keep a positive attitude.

"It's important because I am still alive," Fritz said.

His road to recovery is still ongoing, but he's back out on Turkeyfoot Road, continuing to spread his love.

"There are always reasons to smile," Fritz said.