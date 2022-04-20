Teen killed; several children involved in Butler County crash

WAYNE TWP., Ohio — A 15-year old girl was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on State Route 73, also known as Trenton Oxford Road, in Butler County Tuesday, according to an official crash report. Three other teens were hurt in the crash.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office report, a 2012 Ford Mustang was headed west on Trenton Oxford Road toward Wehr Road in Wayne Township around 4:35 p.m. when it went left of center and crossed a double yellow line into the path of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The girl was a passenger in the Mustang, which was driven by a 16-year old boy. That 16-year-old was taken to Kettering Health with suspected minor injuries. Two other teens were in the Mustang and were transported by EMS to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said an adult driver and four children in the truck were not seriously injured.

No charges have been filed.

The scene was cleared around 7:30pm Tuesday, according to officials.