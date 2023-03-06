Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen dies following hit-and-run that happened 2 years ago

Jamarion Washington
Photo provided by family
Jamarion Washington
Posted at 9:49 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 09:49:18-05

CINCINNATI — A teen that was struck by a vehicle two years ago near Victory Parkway in a hit-and-run has died.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office said 15-year-old Jamarion Washington died on March 5.

Washington was critically injured in Nov. 11, 2020 when he was hit by an unknown driver at the intersection of Victory Parkway and Gilpin Avenue. He was only 12 at the time, Cincinnati police told WCPO in 2020. He was on his way to his aunt's house when he was hit.

His mother told WCPO he went into a coma after the crash and remained in a coma two years later.

Washington's family held a "Justice for Jamarion" vigil in November. Family members demanded the driver come forward so they can finally have peace.

"To think that someone has taken that away and not taken responsibility for that makes it hard. You took away some innocence. You didn’t even stop to try to help. That makes it difficult to kind of move on.," said Tyra Smith, Washington's god-grandmother.

Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-2514.

Watch Live:

Replay: Cincy Lifestyle

More local news:
Moeller High School names Bert Bathiany as new head football coach Fairfield Schools tax levy looming, budget cuts coming, officials say Man narrowly escapes NKY house fire

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.