Two years later: 14-year-old hit-and-run victim remains in coma, family wants driver to turn themself in

CINCINNATI — The chants could be heard loud and clear near the intersection of Victory Parkway and Gilpin Avenue Friday evening.

"Justice for Jamarion," shouted Jamellah Long, the mother of 14-year-old Jamarion Washington. Several dozen family members and friends followed Long, carrying signs to raise awareness for Washington, who is still in a coma after a hit-and-run on Nov. 11, 2020.

"We want someone to come forth to give the family peace," said Tyra Smith, Washington's god-grandmother. "To say, 'I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do it,' so we can understand what happened. It’s the not knowing that makes it hard to move on."

Smith said Washington was on his way to his aunt’s home when he was hit near Victory Parkway.

"Something happened in a split second — knowing that he’s just walking up a block, to not know he’s returning home ... devastated," she said.

Provided by family Jamarion Washington and his family before the hit-and-run that changed their lives

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit him did not stop. One person who did stop to help the then-12-year-old was also later hit. That person had minor injuries.

Washington was in critical condition after the crash. Two years later, he remains in a coma.

"You just have to keep hope. It’s all about hope. We’re not counting anyone out until God says," Smith said. "Mom is up there every day, putting on Halloween costumes, Christmas tree shirts. She’s trying to give him some life, even in the state he’s in."

Provided by family Jamarion Washington's mom still dresses him up for holidays, including Halloween, while he is in a coma.

Family members said they’re holding on to faith, and hope, that the driver will do the right thing and turn themself in.

They also hope Washington will come out of his 2-year coma. Smith said the situation is frustrating and unfair.

"Just had so much more to offer. You saw greatness in him, that he had so much more to offer the world," Smith said. "To think that someone has taken that away and not taken responsibility for that makes it hard. You took away some innocence. You didn’t even stop to try to help. That makes it difficult to kind of move on."

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to give law enforcement a call.

